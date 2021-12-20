CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming has asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees.

On Saturday, a coalition of 27 states that includes Wyoming filed an Emergency Application for an Administrative Stay with the United States Supreme Court. The states asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the nationwide stay of the vaccine mandate issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. In addition, the coalition of states asked the Court in the alternative to take the entire case now and hear it on the merits, instead of letting the 6th Circuit decide the merits first.

On Friday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous decision and allowed the vaccine mandate to move ahead.

“While we are disappointed with the decision of the 6th Circuit’s panel, we immediately requested that the Supreme Court halt this mandate and hear this case,” Governor Gordon said. “This overreaching rule exceeds OSHA’s authority and threatens the rights of Wyoming citizens and her industries.”

