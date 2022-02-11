CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has had buildings, casinos, golf courses, an airline and steaks named after him.

Now a Wyoming lawmaker proposes to name a highway after the 45th president.

Republican Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper is sponsoring the bill to rename Wyoming Highway 258 as the President Donald J. Trump Highway.

The 10.6-mile stretch of road that bypasses the city of Casper is also known as Wyoming Boulevard.

Nearly 70% of Wyoming voters chose Trump in 2020.

The Wyoming Legislature’s budget session starts on Monday.

Because the highway renaming bill is not a budget bill, it must receive a two-thirds vote of all lawmakers to be considered.

