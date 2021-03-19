CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming lawmakers have again defeated a proposal to repeal the state’s death penalty.

Death penalty repeal has come up each of the past several legislative sessions. This year’s measure died Thursday with a 19-11 vote in the Senate.

Proponents of repeal argued the state would save about $750,000 a year by not having capital punishment. They also pointed out Wyoming hasn’t executed anyone since 1992.

Those in favor of keeping the death penalty said it was important to have the sentencing option for the most serious crimes, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

“It’s holding people accountable,” said Republican Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne. “Wyoming uses it judiciously and I’m proud of our history.”

Wyoming is one of 28 states that still allow the death penalty. A similar repeal bill in 2019 failed in the Senate 18-12.

