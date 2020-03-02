Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A measure to impose a 5% statewide lodging tax appears likely to pass the Wyoming Legislature after the state Senate approved it.

Gov. Mark Gordon has previously endorsed the measure, saying a lodging tax is the only new tax he would support.

The state Senate, which defeated a similar bill last year, passed the lodging tax measure on Friday by a 16-13 vote.

The measure previously passed the House, and a committee must now negotiate the differences between the two versions.

The revenue would go to promote state tourism and be distributed to the counties and cities where it was collected.