Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming State Legislature begins a two-day special session Friday.

Four bills on the agenda, all of them aimed at providing critical COVID-19 relief and support to communities, hospitals, workers and businesses.

The session is appropriating some of the funds approved under the $1.25 billion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).

The bills being considered during this special session will help direct a significant portion of federal funds to Wyoming hospitals and healthcare operations, local governments, state unemployment and workers compensation as well as a program to support Wyoming small businesses