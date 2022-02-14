CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The 66th Wyoming Legislature convened in a Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Monday during the first day of legislative proceedings of the 2022 Budget Session.

Gov. Mark Gordon delivered his State of the State message, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox.

Following the Joint Session, the bodies will hold opening ceremonies and begin introducing legislation in their respective chambers at 2 p.m. The convening times of the House and Senate are always subject to change.

All floor proceedings and committee meetings during the 2022 Budget Session will be broadcast live via the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel.

The post Wyoming Legislature convenes 2022 budget session with joint session appeared first on Local News 8.