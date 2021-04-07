CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-There were fewer babies born in Wyoming last year, continuing a downward trend that began several years ago.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Services, there were 6,127 births last year compared to 6,567 in 2019. The highest birth rate over the past decade happened in 2015 with 7,716 resident births.

“Among the many unexpected things we experienced in Wyoming in 2020 were some clear shifts in the names new parents chose for their babies, especially for girls,” said Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar with WDH. “Many factors can affect the popularity of names over time such as admired celebrities or family connections, but it comes down to personal choice.” Amelia and Olivia were the most popular girls’ names, followed by Harper, Paisley, and Ella, which were new to the top five names this year. Emma dropped out of the top 5 last year.

For newborn Wyoming boys, Liam was followed by Oliver as most popular. Those names tied for first last year. The next three, Wyatt, Logan, and Jackson were not among 2019’s leading choices.

