CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – As part of the recommendations included in a Migration Corridor Advisory Group last spring, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order he says will protect landowner rights, support conservation, and accommodate multiple-use opportunities.

The order outlines a science-based approach for identifying potential migration corridors. It will include in-depth evaluation, a public comment process, and creation of area working groups including landowners and elected officials before any corridor designations are made.

Gordon called the plan a “Wyoming solution.”

“We can come together on difficult issues, we can solve problems together, and we can lead the way,” said Gordon. “People in Wyoming love their wildlife and love their jobs, and we can do both. We are leading the nation in this effort.”

On the heels of the Governor’s executive order, Wyoming Game and Fish has launched a new Wildlife Crossing initiative. Initially, it will focus on raising funding and awareness for reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.

There is good reason for the attention. According to Wyoming Game and Fish, there are an average 6,000 vehicle collisions with big game in Wyoming, resulting in $24 to $29 million in personal injury costs and $20 to $23 million in wildlife costs.

Studies determined 87% of wildlife collisions are with mule deer with an average cost in injury and property damage of $11,600 per incident. 15% of all Wyoming crashes are with wildlife.

