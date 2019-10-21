A man has been sentenced to serve nine months in jail for illegally killing deer in northern Wyoming.

The Sheridan Press reported Gregg Lambdin was convicted of 11 counts of wanton destruction of a big game animal in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Officials say a plea agreement requires Lambdin to complete one year of supervised probation following his release from the Sheridan County Detention Center.

Defense attorney Jeremy Kisling presented a check on Lambdin’s behalf for $254,000 in restitution and fines for Lambdin’s offenses.

A district game warden says more than 100 deer carcasses were found on Lambdin’s property in November 2018, including 36 showing evidence of gunshots.

The terms of restitution were calculated at $4,000 for each animal that was shot, in addition to $110,000 in fines.