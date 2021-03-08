CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says he will remove mask requirements allowing bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16. He said the decision reflects improving health metrics.

Wyoming has seen a declining number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and significant success vaccinating the state’s most vulnerable residents.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Governor Gordon said. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”

The Governor is still encouraging Wyomingites to wear face coverings in public spaces and follow the practices adopted by any business they visit.

Face covering protocol will also remain in place for K-12 schools as a safety measure.

“Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year. We made sacrifices, but the earlier orders saved lives. We persevered,” said Gordon. “With this approach we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring.” Gordon reports the state has administered nearly 100,000 first-doses of vaccine, treating approximately 19% of the state residents. Almost all counties are now entering the 1c phase, which includes restaurant, bar, gym, and theater workers.

