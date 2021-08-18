By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Marijuana advocates in Wyoming plan to begin circulating petitions in September for two proposed ballot measures.

The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office this week approved the wording of the proposed questions.

One asks whether Wyoming should legalize medical marijuana, and the other if Wyoming should decriminalize marijuana.

The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office has begun the process of seeking bids for printing the petitions.

The process ends Aug. 25.

Petition forms in hand, the Wyoming chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws will have until February to gather enough signatures to put the measures before voters in 2022.

