Steven Girt/GirtCommunications Wyoming Capitol

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued an executive order clearing the Wyoming Department of Family Services to begin preparations for administering the new Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. He wants it ready for the Legislature to work on details in March.

The federal government has provided $200 million in funding to help cover rent and utilities for Wyomingites struggling under he impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The need for this program cannot be understated, but it requires significant work to run it effectively and that’s what begins now,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “Wyoming’s network of nonprofit and community service organizations continue to report statistics demonstrating Wyomingites’ need for relief during this global pandemic and historic recession. I look forward to working with legislators to launch this program.”

State officials are reporting a 280% increase in calls for rental assistance. Many landlords are also left with unpaid back rent, and some utility bills left unpaid by struggling tenants. The federal program also covers that back rent for landlords and reimburses utilities the unpaid bills, which benefits all ratepayers.

Lawmakers will reconvene in March to take the final steps in implementing the program.

The post Wyoming preparing rental assistance program appeared first on Local News 8.