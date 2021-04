JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The principal of Jackson Hole High School is being honored.

Tuesday morning, in a surprise presentation at the school, Scott Crisp was announced as the Wyoming Principal of the Year.

Crisp will join each state’s principal of the year for the national principal of the year which is awarded by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

