GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days.

Fifty-three-year-old Frank Reynolds is expected to recover from the ordeal.

He told the Gillette News Record he was trying to round up a cow and calf on a neighbor’s pasture outside Gillette when the vehicle tipped over on him Sunday.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Worried family members eventually learned Reynolds had gone to the property, where he was laying with a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs.

Authorities say Reynolds had a cooler and was able to ration a couple of bottles of water and Keystone Light beers until a neighbor found him Tuesday.

The post Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days appeared first on Local News 8.