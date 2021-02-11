CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Governor Mark Gordon has taken new steps to relax health orders as most Wyoming counties post declines in case counts and hospitalizations.

Beginning Monday, attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will increase. Indoor gatherings with social distancing and face coverings will be permitted for up to 25% of capacity or 500 persons. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed up to 1,000 persons. Capacity limits will also be eased for sporting events, artistic performances, restaurants and gyms.

“We are making good progress against this virus. Levels are returning to where they were before the dangerous spike in November and some counties have lifted restrictions. This is good news thanks to Wyoming’s people,” Governor Gordon said. “Our trends are encouraging and our vaccination effort is progressing smoothly. These orders allowing larger groups and more capacity will lift up small businesses, keep schools open and get us closer to normal.”

Counties may still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with state metrics.

Currently, the governor’s office said more than 11% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine. All of Wyoming’s long-term care facilities have had vaccine clinics for residents and staff.

All counties are now in phase 1b of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes adults 65 and over and frontline essential workers. You can learn more about the program here.

