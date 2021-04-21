CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed legislation enacting the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program in the state. It will use $200 million in federal funding to cover rent and utility costs for Wyomingites struggling financially because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor directed the Department of Family Services to set up infrastructure to administer the program in February.

“We have seen the need for this stabilizing relief since the federal government created this program in December,” Governor Gordon said. “I’m pleased to sign this important legislation, which follows my Executive Order, authorizing the state to responsibly and efficiently administer these funds to Wyoming renters and landlords.” Applications are scheduled to open online at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 29 on the department’s website

Local nonprofits will also receive program funding to help eligible households with applications

The post Wyoming rental assistance program starts April 29 appeared first on Local News 8.