CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Health reports a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient has died.

The older man was a resident in a Washakie County long-term care facility. Testing has, so far, identified five other cases among the nursing home facility’s staff and six cases among its residents.

The Department has now identified 12 reported deaths in the state, 608 lab-confirmed cases and 193 probable cases among Wyoming residents.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell, according to the Health Department.

