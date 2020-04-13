Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon confirmed Monday, the state has recorded its first coronavirus-related death.

A Johnson County man had health conditions that put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications.

The Governor stated, “I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19. This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”

There have been 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Wyoming, as of Monday morning.