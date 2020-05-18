Coronavirus Coverage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – Health officials say the first outbreak of the coronavirus at a nursing home in Wyoming has infected at least nine people.

The Wyoming Department of Health said Sunday five employees and four residents at the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation have been found to have COVID-19 so far.

A department spokesperson said more test results were pending, but officials believe all the residents and employees at the facility have been tested.

The testing began after staff members became sick and sought medical care.

It’s not clear how the virus was introduced into the facility.

There was an outbreak at an assisted living facility in Lander in March, but none at a nursing home until now.