CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified the state’s second known case of COVID-19.

Wyoming Department of Health officials said the patient is an older adult male from Fremont County and is currently hospitalized. His exposure risk is currently unknown.

The department is working to assess his exposure risk and identify and reach anyone who may have been in close contact with him. They will then be monitored for symptoms and tested if necessary.

His reported symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Experts believe COVID-19 is spread mostly between people who are in close contact and through respiratory droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs.