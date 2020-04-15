Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Health says a Laramie County man has died of the Coronavirus disease.

The “older” man represents the state’s second reported COVID-19 death. There have been 287 confirmed and 105 “probable” cases reported so far across the state.

“While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” said State Health Officer and Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist.

“Because anyone who is sick can pass COVID-19 on to others, it is critical that everyone do their part to help reduce the spread of this disease,” she said. “Wyoming must take this threat seriously.”

Health Department recommendations include:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.