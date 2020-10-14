CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is using federal CARES funds to provide free, at-home, COVID-19 testing for state residents.

The saliva test is administered by Vault Health. It allows residents to get results at home without needing to visit a health care provider.

Wyoming has purchased 75,000 tests and could obtain more if needed. Other available options include private providers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Gordon said the testing would greatly improve the state’s ability to track the epidemic, particularly as activities move back indoors.

“This at-home, non-invasive testing option is another tool to help Wyoming slow the spread of this virus,” Governor Gordon said. “It’s one more way we can help protect our vulnerable populations, keep businesses open, and make sure our hospital beds are available to those who need them.”

Residents can order a collection kit online. A $150 testing fee is waived for all kits shipped to a Wyoming address and all shipping is prepaid.

Saliva is collected during a supervised, online telehealth visit with a Vault test supervisor. It does require an internet connection. Results are then reported within 48 hours of when your sample arrives at the lab.

You can find more information on testing here.

A surge of COVID-19 began in Wyoming 4 weeks ago. Active cases grew to 1,517 as of Wednesday. The state has averaged about 119 new cases per day for the past 14 days. The percent of positive COVID test results is now 5%.

Altogether, Wyoming has recorded 6,914 lab-confirmed positive cases and 57 deaths. Already, the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs have processed more than 198,000 tests.

Wyoming’s Public Health Orders have all been extended without changes through the end of the month.

Here are the Wyoming Health Orders: