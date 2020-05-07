News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The 65th Wyoming Legislature will be back for a special two-day session beginning May 15.

The Special Session was called to address the immediate needs of the state in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Lawmakers will look at a variety of issues and direct funds appropriated by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

It will be the Wyoming Legislature’s first special session since 2004. In this case, though, the Capitol Complex will not be open to the public for the special session due to social distancing guidelines.