Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-In the event there is one, Wyoming has submitted its initial plan to the Centers for Disease Control for distributing and administering a COVID-19 vaccine.

The plan uses much of the infrastructure already in use by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). Governor Mark Gordon said it is expected to change over time and be updated as the state learns more details about the vaccine and the pandemic situation overall.

“I am truly impressed by the progress being made on a COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important for Wyoming to be ready when the vaccine arrives,” Governor Gordon said. “We have worked to put together a comprehensive plan, and I am delighted to say that Wyoming is ready to take action as soon as a vaccine becomes available. I want to thank the Department of Health for their efforts in developing this plan even while we are still battling this pandemic in such a dynamic environment.”

The time of the vaccine’s availability is an unknown, but the WDH wants to be ready to make the most of it. The plan utilizes a network of public and private health care providers. It will prioritize at-risk populations in the first phase, including long-term care facility staff and other health care workers.

Gordon said he expected the vaccine itself to be free. Providers enrolled in the Wyoming COVID-19 vaccination program will receive it at no cost and must agree to provide it, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. They will be able to bill insurers for administrative costs and seek reimbursement for vaccination of uninsured individuals.

The Governor said more information should be made available in coming months about priority populations, storage, and handling requirements. You can see the state’s official plan here.