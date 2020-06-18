Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Health has determined the state will allow long-term care facilities to permit in-person visitation. But, the visits must take outdoors and under specific guidelines.

According to Governor Mark Gordon’s office, the new guidance requires visits to occur in a designated outdoor space. Visitors are limited to two persons at a time and requires screening of visitors for symptoms of respiratory illness.

A facility staff member who is trained in patient safety and infection must remain with the resident at all times during a visit. Wyoming has seen 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. That is a rate that is more than double that of the first week of June. The biggest spike occurred in Uinta County, which now has 87 confirmed cases.