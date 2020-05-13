Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has eased COVID-19 restrictions on several business categories, permitting restaurants to resume indoor table service statewide on May 15.

Gordon also allocated $17 million in federal funding to expand testing, improve contact tracing and add to the state’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We have been working diligently to modify our public health orders to continue a safe and sensible reawakening of Wyoming’s economy,” Governor Gordon said. “I am also pleased to be directing funds available through the CARES Act to improve our ability to identify cases of COVID-19 and limit public exposure to the virus.”

The modified rules for restaurants include adequate spacing of tables, face covering requirements for staff, and screening for COVID-19 symptoms. The Wyoming Business Council will host a webinar Thursday to provide information and guidance for the restaurant industry. Movie theaters and performance venues will also be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity. Public gatherings of up to 25 persons will be allowed.

Wyoming will allow gyms to open locker rooms, offer personal training and provide group classes for up to 20 participants. Child care centers will be permitted to have up to 25 persons total in a classroom.

Gordon allocated $15 million to the Wyoming Department of Health to help increase diagnostic testing and tracing capabilities. Testing capacity will be bolstered at the Public Health Laboratory and obtain additional testing supplies.

$2 million was also allocated to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security. The agency will work with the Wyoming Business Council to purchase PPE and distribute it to non-health care related entities to support public safety for businesses.