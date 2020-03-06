JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Wyoming tourism industry is keeping a very close eye on the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and its potential impact on residents and visitors.

As of Friday morning, there were no reported cases in Wyoming.

All Wyoming’s national parks, state parks, national recreation areas and national historic sites will remain open. The Wyoming Office of Tourism is monitoring the situation and working closely with public health officials and the U.S. Travel Association.

The United States government and local authorities do not have any advisories limiting domestic travel. There are, however, inbound travel suspensions for China and Iran. There are some travel restrictions to and from Italy, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

Updates on travel advisories are available here.

In Jackson, the Teton County Health Department activated a hotline to provide callers with local updates, steps to prevent spread of the disease, and what to do if people have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms.

The hotline is available by calling 307-732-8628 or online.

“Everyone can do their part to help plan, prepare, and respond to this emerging public health threat. Making sure you have the most accurate information is the first step you can take,” said Jodie Pond, Director of Teton County Health Department.

Pond is reminding residents to obtain information on COVID-19 from trusted and reliable sources such as the county and state health departments, St. John’s Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors.