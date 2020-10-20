Local News

CHEYNNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports the state’s unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in September. The seasonally adjusted rate is half-a-percent better than August and has steadily decreased since its peak of 9.6% in April.

Workforce Services believes the state’s economy is recovering and individuals are going back to work.

In the period from August to September, unemployment rates fell in every county. Lincoln County saw the largest decrease from 5.7% in August to 4.7% in September.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming decreased from 295,500 jobs in September 2019 to 278,900 in September 2020, a decline of 16,600 jobs (-5.6%).