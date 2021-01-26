MGN Image

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI)-Teton County led the trend to lower unemployment in Wyoming during December.

The county’s unemployment rate fell from 5.8% in November to 3.9% in December, reflecting the acceleration of the winter tourist season. The state’s overall rate fell from 5.1% in November to 4.8% in December.

The Research and Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that most county unemployment rates changed very little between November and December. For the year, December 2019 to December 2020, unemployment rates rose in 19 counties. The largest increases happened in key energy producing areas of the state.

Total non-farm employment in Wyoming decreased from 285,000 in December 2019 to 273,500 in December 2020, a decline of 12,300 jobs (-4.3%)

