Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming’s July unemployment rate dropped to 7.1%, according to the Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

The state’s unemployment rate peaked at 9.6% in April and has steadily decreased since then.

Unemployment rates improved somewhat across the state from June to July, but the largest decrease occurred in Teton County, which fell from 9.4% to 5.7%. Lincoln County also dropped significantly from 6.7% to 5.4%.

In comparison to last year, however, unemployment rates were higher in all 23 Wyoming counties.

Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming decreased from 297,200 in July 2019 to 276,000 in July of 2020, a decline of 20,500 jobs (-6.9%).