JACKSON, Wyo. – Wyoming officials are trying to drive off dozens of salt-loving mountain goats that come down from the slopes to lick up the salt-and-sand mixture that’s spread over an icy highway for vehicle safety.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that at least three goats were hit and killed by motorists over a five-day span in October and November near the tip of the Snake River Canyon south of Jackson.
A Wyoming Game and Fish wildlife biologist says there have been fewer collisions since he and Highway Patrol officials have been regularly driving the animals off U.S. Highways 26 and 89.
