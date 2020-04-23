Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon unveiled a plan Thursday aimed at easing restrictions and resuming some activities in the state. He said the phased approach would be driven by health-related data and provide counties flexibility to seek variances based on local conditions.

“This will be a balanced approach that will be driven by two guiding principles– public safety and helping more people get back to work,” Governor Gordon said. “We are going to relax some of the restrictions, while also detailing what data we will monitor to make sure we stay on the right path.”

Current health orders expire April 30, and the State Health officer will issue modified public health orders beginning next week.

Those will allow county officials to submit requests for county variances if public health conditions in those counties warrant change, either more or less restrictive based on county data.

Gordon said the goal was to allow flexibility to respond to changing conditions of the outbreak, hospital and testing capacity.

The state is providing each county with a COVID 19 Metrics dashboard to be used in considering variance requests.