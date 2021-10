CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Wyoming’s special legislative session begins Tuesday.

The legislature plans to convene for a three-day session beginning at 10 a.m.

The intended purpose of the special session is to address COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

This will be the second time the legislature has invoked the authority to call itself into a special session with the last time being in 2004.

