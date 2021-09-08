BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Thirteen Idaho public school students from across the state will gather in Boise Sept. 20 for the first meeting of Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s new Student Advisory Council.

Three are from the Pocatello and Bonneville school districts.

“Some of the best and most inspiring moments in my seven years as superintendent have come from meeting and hearing from students,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Their perspective and insights on Idaho’s public education experience are invaluable,especially as we work to recover from the pandemic’s impacts on schools.So I put out a call for advisory council members last spring, hoping to tap into this amazing resource.”

The superintendent said there were nearly 60 strong applications.

“It was so hard to narrow it down that I ended up with 13 students instead of the planned 12.”

Key issues voiced by advisory council members in their applications range from school funding to eliminating cliques and also include time management, mental and emotional health, social issues, STEM options and meeting the needs of students with disabilities.

Members of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council are:

Mila Gabiola, 10 th grade, Highland High School, Pocatello School District

grade, Highland High School, Pocatello School District Audrey Harmon, 9 th grade, Bonneville High School, Bonneville School District

grade, Bonneville High School, Bonneville School District Caleb Pebley, 11 th grade, Hillcrest High School, Bonneville School District

grade, Hillcrest High School, Bonneville School District Bridget McNamee, fourth grade, Dalton Elementary School, Coeur d’Alene School District

Emma Paddlety, ninth grade, Lapwai Middle/High School, Lapwai School District

Adeline Perry, fifth grade, Valley View Elementary School, Boise School District

Grady Noble, seventh grade, North Junior High, Boise School District

Zayan Virani, 10 th grade, Timberline High School, Boise School District

grade, Timberline High School, Boise School District Michael Gusinow, 11 th grade, Renaissance High School, West Ada School District

grade, Renaissance High School, West Ada School District Joselyn Gutierrez, 12 th grade, Caldwell High School, Caldwell School District

grade, Caldwell High School, Caldwell School District Ocie Atagi, sixth grade, New Plymouth Middle School, New Plymouth School District

Brylee Williams, 12 th grade, Weiser High School, Weiser School District

grade, Weiser High School, Weiser School District Hayden Barbre, eighth grade, Wood River Middle School, Blaine County School District

“What we do in Idaho’s public schools is all about meeting students’ needs, igniting their dreams and fueling their success,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “This Student Advisory Council will give us input and ideas from young Idahoans so we can deliver programs and information in ways that actually reach them. I can hardly wait for our first meeting, Sept. 20.”

The post Ybarra announces 13-member Student Advisory Council appeared first on Local News 8.