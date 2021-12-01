JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The latest numbers from Wyoming Game and Fish show the number of grizzly bears living in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has reached a record population.

There is an estimated population of more than 1,060 bears.

Last year, there were more than 720 bears estimated to live in the region.

Officials say the increase in numbers is likely due to new and better monitoring methods.

But as the bear population grows, there is concern more grizzlies will wander into areas with people like we saw earlier this month with Bear 399 and her four cubs, which made a trip into downtown Jackson before being chased away.

Game and Fish says the bear family is now back inside Grand Teton National Park.

