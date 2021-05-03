BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A group of bison carcass recyclers known as the Buffalo Bridge Project has garnered the attention of federal, state and tribal officials who manage Yellowstone National Park bison.

Since 2013, Buffalo Bridge has provided a unique service in the Gardiner Basin by scavenging bison hides, hooves, heads, ribcages, fat and internal organs from bison that hunters kill.

From the scraps, the members make bison jerky and bone broth.

They also can internal organs like heart meat and make clothing and decorations.

This winter the Custer Gallatin National Forest offered to let the group stay at a Forest Service day-use site for four weeks.

