MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park rangers are partnering with state and federal transportation officials to conduct safety evaluations of commercial vehicles and operators traveling in the park this summer.

The inspections are intended to ensure the safe operation of commercial buses and trucks on Yellowstone’s roadways. They evaluate vehicles and drivers to ensure full compliance with federal regulations that govern commercial vehicle operation. Inspections help protect visitors, employees and park resources.

This interagency inspection program has been in place for more than 20 years. The program has resulted in a significant decrease in “out-of-service” violations, which require that either a commercial vehicle or a commercial driver be taken off the road due to serious mechanical or driver-specific violations.

