YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – 40-year-old Gregory Michael Samuel Toth was sentenced for assault with intent to commit a felony at a sentencing hearing held before Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on Monday.

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced Thursday Toth was sentenced to 44 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release, to be served concurrently to a state sentence, and ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $100 assessment.

According to the indictment, on or about October 1, 2021, Toth unlawfully committed an assault with the intent to commit a kidnapping in Yellowstone National Park. Toth worked as a construction contractor in Yellowstone and was temporarily residing in a contractor trailer at the Fishing Bridge RV Park, where the assault took place. He was arrested on October 6, 2021, in Park County, Wyoming.

“Assault is a serious crime regardless of the location but when it occurs in a national park, it becomes a federal felony,” United States Attorney Bob Murray said. “This individual is now serving close to four years in federal prison due to an unnecessary assault on an innocent individual. This type of conviction would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of our prosecuting attorney and the investigative work of the National Park Service.”

This crime was investigated National Park Service special agents and Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers.

