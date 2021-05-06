YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) – East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass) and Lake Village to Canyon Village will open Friday, May 7, at 8 a.m. to public motorists.

A significant snowpack still exists in the Sylvan Pass area, so park rangers will monitor avalanche conditions. Temporary road closures may occur.

Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring and fall, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions.

Find current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone National Park road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Conditions permitting, the following roads will open on May 14:

South Entrance to West Thumb

Lake Village to West Thumb

West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Village is closed for the 2021 season.

