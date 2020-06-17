Coronavirus Coverage

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – For the third week in a row, all Yellowstone employees COVID-19 tests came back negative.

On June 10, health officials from Park County, Montana, tested 165 employees from the National Park Service and concession companies operating in the park.

This brings the total number of employee tests completed in the past 17 days to 387.

As introduced in the park’s reopening plan, this surveillance testing will continue throughout the summer and target employees who are first responders and/or work directly with the public.

Additionally, a contractor working on a construction project in the park has tested positive. The individual reported symptoms at the job site, was isolated and tested outside of the park. The individual does not live in the park. Contact tracing is being conducted by health officials, who at this point have not identified any close contacts with park employees or visitors.

This individual was not tested as part of the Yellowstone employee surveillance testing program. No further details will be released.

“This is why we have developed response protocols with our health experts and have required COVID-19 mitigation/response plans for all contractors,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “The contractor took the appropriate actions by immediately isolating the employee, sending him for testing, and notifying health officials.”

