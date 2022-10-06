YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – The following roads in Yellowstone National Park will be closed to public vehicle traffic beginning on the following dates:

Beartooth Highway (US-212)

Oct. 11: Beartooth Highway (US-212) between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana.

Visit MT DOT and WY DOT for details.

Located outside the park’s Northeast Entrance in Cooke City, Montana, the park maintains a section of the highway between Cooke City and the Wyoming/Montana state line.

Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass)

Weather Dependent: Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) will remain open through Oct. 31 unless snow accumulates on the roadway and causes it to close sooner.

Most Park Roads

Nov. 1: Roads include: West Entrance to Madison Junction Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful Norris to Canyon Village East Entrance to Lake Village (Sylvan Pass) Canyon Village to Lake Village South Entrance to West Thumb Lake Village to West Thumb West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass)

Roads include:

The road between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance at Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley), is open year-round. However, in June of this year, sections of the road were significantly damaged by floods, and closed temporarily. The road between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, is expected to open on Oct. 15, 2022, to regular traffic. The road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open no later than Nov. 1, 2022, to regular traffic. For details – including up-to-date photos – about the June floods in the park and ongoing recovery, visit go.nps.gov/YELLflood.

Stay Informed

Road condition updates:

Visit Park Roads.

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

The post Yellowstone fall road closures appeared first on Local News 8.