YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park’s fire danger level is now high.

Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park, and there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

You can stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone here.

