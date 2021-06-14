YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now moderate.

Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park, and there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

You can stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone HERE.

