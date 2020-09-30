Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – The parkwide wildland fire danger for Yellowstone National Park has been reduced to high.

Backcountry fire restrictions will be lifted on October 1.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat until cold.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone. For area closures, check the Backcountry Situation Report.