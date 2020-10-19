Local News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK) – Yellowstone National Park has reduced its fire danger status to “moderate.”

As a result, there are no fire restrictions in place. Campfires are only permitted within fire rings in campgrounds and at some back country campsites and all fires must be cold to the touch before abandoning them.

The Lone Star fire is the only fire still active within the park. The fire, ignited by lightning on August 22, is about 3 miles south of Old Faithful. It has some isolated smoldering pockets of heat, but is not moving.