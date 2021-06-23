MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — The risk of wildfires is growing with more warm, dry weather in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.

The fire danger in Yellowstone is rated as “high” and in Grand Teton it’s “very high.”

The scale tops out with “extreme” fire risk.

The parks aren’t there yet, but Grand Teton officials warned Wednesday more hot and dry weather is in store for the weeks ahead.

Already this year, firefighters in the Grand Teton area have put out 52 unattended or abandoned campfires, up from 18 at this time in 2020.

Park officials discourage visitors from having campfires and fireworks are banned.

