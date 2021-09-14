MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 921,844 recreation visits in August 2021, making it the most-visited August on record.

This is a 4.5% increase from August 2020 (881,829 recreational visits) and a 12% increase from August 2019 (820,006 recreation visits).

Previously, the busiest August on record was in 2017, the year of the solar eclipse (916,166 recreation visits).

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 3,590,904 recreation visits, up 40% from the same period last year and up 15% from 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through August):

2021 – 3,590,904

2020 – 2,556,528

2019 – 3,114,697

2018 – 3,136,241

2017 – 3,232,707

2016 – 3,269,024

The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

The post Yellowstone has busiest August on record appeared first on Local News 8.