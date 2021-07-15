MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 938,845 recreation visits in June 2021, making it the park’s most-visited June on record.

This is a 64% increase from June 2020 (573,205 recreational visits) and a 20% increase from June 2019 (781,853 recreation visits).

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 1,587,998 recreation visits, up 17% from 2019. This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):

2021 – 1,587,998

2020 – 719,054

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,708

2017 – 1,354,137

2016 – 1,432,071

The park was closed March 24-May 18, 2020, due to COVID-19. Two entrances were open May 18-31 and the remaining three opened on June 1.

