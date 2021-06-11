MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 483,159 recreation visits in May 2021.

This is an 11% increase from May 2019 (434,385 recreation visits) and was the park’s most visited May on record.

Officials said May 2020 should not be used as a good year-to-year comparison due to the park being closed until May 18, and only two of the park’s five entrances were open for the rest of the month.

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 658,513 recreation visits, up 14% from 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through May):

2021 – 658,513

2020 – 145,849 *The park was closed May 1 through May 18.

2019 – 576,776

2018 – 570,823

2017 – 550,486

2016 – 593,755

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season. Millions of people visit the park in June, July and August. If you plan to travel to Yellowstone this summer, plan ahead, expect crowding, recreate responsibly and take the Yellowstone Pledge to protect yourself and the park.

