MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park will continue issuing free day permits to individuals who ride or lead stock such as horses and mules on park trails this summer.

Launched in 2017, the free permit system helps park managers understand where, when and how many stock users visit the park. This information is important in protecting park resources and the quality of the visitor experience in the backcountry.

Stock users can obtain free permits on the park’s website or by calling the Central Backcountry Office at (307) 344-2160. Rangers may ask to see people’s permits during rides on trails.

Yellowstone’s stock packing regulations remain in effect:

Overnight stock use is not allowed until July 1. Check the Backcountry Situation Report to see what trails are open for day use.

Stock users who plan overnight trips must obtain a backcountry permit.

Stock users must possess certification of a negative Coggins test performed within the last 12 months for all equine stock entering Yellowstone.

Yellowstone is not limiting the number of individual stock users on trails.

Traveling in Yellowstone’s backcountry with stock is an exciting way to see the park. The free day ride permits provide an opportunity for park staff to assist riders in planning safe, enjoyable and low-impact trips.

The post Yellowstone horseback day ride permit program enters fifth year appeared first on Local News 8.